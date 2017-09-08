Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry prepares modernized T-80BVM tank for trials — official

Military & Defense
September 08, 4:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry had to speed up the design of new armored fighting vehicles and modernization of old ones in line with combat experience obtained in Syria

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is preparing for trials its modernized T-80BVM tank, Chief of the Main Armored Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry Lt. Gen. Alexander Shevchenko said.

According to the official, the directorate had to speed up the design of new armored fighting vehicles and modernization of old ones in line with combat experience obtained in Syria.

"The modernized T-90M tank has entered state trials," he said. "Preparations for testing the modernized T-80BVM tank are under way."

Shevchenko added that the modernized T-72BZ tank is due to enter service this year.

Russian Defense Ministry prepares modernized T-80BVM tank for trials — official
