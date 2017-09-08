Russian Defense Ministry prepares modernized T-80BVM tank for trials — official

Russian satellite grouping unaffected by solar flare — Defense MinistryScience & Space September 08, 0:50
MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is preparing for trials its modernized T-80BVM tank, Chief of the Main Armored Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry Lt. Gen. Alexander Shevchenko said.
According to the official, the directorate had to speed up the design of new armored fighting vehicles and modernization of old ones in line with combat experience obtained in Syria.
"The modernized T-90M tank has entered state trials," he said. "Preparations for testing the modernized T-80BVM tank are under way."
Shevchenko added that the modernized T-72BZ tank is due to enter service this year.