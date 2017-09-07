Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Armenian presidential spokesman comments on relations with NATO

Military & Defense
September 07, 17:11 UTC+3 YEREVAN

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that it had not applied for participation in NATO’s military drills in Georgia

Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, September 7. /TASS/. Armenia has no plans to review its relations with NATO, Presidential Spokesman Vladimir Akopyan said on Thursday commenting on Yerevan’s refusal to participate in NATO’s drills taking part in Georgia.

"As for Armenia’s participation in the military exercises, the Defense Ministry has already issued a relevant statement," he said. "There are no plans to review relations with NATO," Akopyan added.

Read also

Moscow calls NATO accusations over West-2017 drills unfounded

On Monday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that it had not applied for participation in NATO’s military drills in Georgia.

Armenia takes active part in military cooperation between the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states (also comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan) and maintains allied relations with Russia. However, the country has been developing ties with NATO in accordance with the Individual Partnership Action Plan and the Partnership for Peace program. Its cooperation with NATO involves peacebuilding, military medicine, personnel training and recovery programs for natural and man-made disasters. Armenian troops participate in NATO’s peacekeeping operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

At the same time, Armenia is unwilling to join NATO. On July 17, during a TV interview, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was asked if there was a need to introduce changes to the country’s foreign policy. In response, he expressed doubt that NATO was ready to welcome Armenia with open arms. Sargsyan also pointed out that Turkey, with whom Armenia did not have diplomatic relations, was a NATO member.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
2
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
3
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East
4
CIS air defense system ready to protect Commonwealth borders — Russian Defense Ministry
5
Contracts worth about $43.9 bln signed at Eastern Economic Forum
6
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
7
Kiev should discuss UN peacekeepers’ deployment with Donetsk, Lugansk — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама