Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Armenian defense ministry says never confirmed participation in NATO drills in Georgia

Military & Defense
September 04, 19:15 UTC+3 YEREVAN

According to earlier reports, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Latvia, Romania, the United States and Ukraine were expected to take part in the Agile Spirit 2017 drills

Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, September 4. /TASS/. Armenia did not officially confirm its participation in NATO’s Agile Spirit 2017 military exercises, which kicked off in south Georgia on Sunday, Armenian First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan told reporters on Monday.

"I cannot say why Armenia was listed as one of the participants," he said. "Armenia’s armed forces never said that they would participate in the next [NATO] military exercise," he added.

Read also
Russia-Belarus military drills

NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drills

Zakaryan also said that he did not know "why Georgian sources claim that Armenia refused to take part in the drills at the last moment."

"Our military and political diplomacy is fully in line with the country’s foreign policy, the country takes comprehensive and confident decisions," Zakaryan said. He pointed out that Armenia was a full-fledged member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which was the country’s main security umbrella. At the same time, the Armenian deputy defense minister noted that NATO "was, is and will remain our partner."

The Georgian Defense Ministry said earlier that the main goal of the Agile Spirit 2017 was improving interaction between NATO and its partner states, bringing their military standards closer to NATO’s standards, as well as ensuring regional security and stability. According to earlier reports, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Latvia, Romania, the United States and Ukraine were expected to take part in the drills. Later news came that Yerevan had refused from participating.

Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which also comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North Korea
2
Russian envoy warns any slip-up on Korean Peninsula issue may lead to military outbreak
3
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
4
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
5
Press review: FBI raids Russian consulate and North Korea tests more nukes
6
US special agents remain on Russian consulate’s premises — senior diplomat
7
Russia’s economy revival spurs Europe’s interest to new investment projects — minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама