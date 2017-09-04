Back to Main page
11 civilians killed in US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa — Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
September 04, 16:44 UTC+3
MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. At least 11 civilians were killed in an airstrike delivered by the US-led coalition at the Syrian city of Raqqa. Several more people were wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"At least 11 civilians were killed and several people more were wounded in the past day as result of an airstrike delivered by the US-led coalition at areas kept by Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Raqqa," the ministry said.

Read also

Syrian government regains control over more than 40 oil derricks in Raqqa, experts say

US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa

Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa

Russian vice-speaker urges UN to discuss US-led coalition’s strike on Raqqa hospital

Syrian conflict
