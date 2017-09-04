11 civilians killed in US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa — Defense Ministry

Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’ offensive in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense September 04, 15:52
MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. At least 11 civilians were killed in an airstrike delivered by the US-led coalition at the Syrian city of Raqqa. Several more people were wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"At least 11 civilians were killed and several people more were wounded in the past day as result of an airstrike delivered by the US-led coalition at areas kept by Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Raqqa," the ministry said.