Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage

Military & Defense
September 04, 14:38 UTC+3 MURMANSK

Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine has returned to the Northern Fleet’s base at Severomorsk

Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

MURMANSK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine The Dmitry Donskoy, the largest in the world, has returned to the Northern Fleet’s base at Severomorsk, the Northern Fleet’s press-service said on Monday.

"The submarine’s crew has been away from the base for more than three months. It participated in the main naval parade on the occasion of the Russian Navy Day in Kronshtadt and performed combat training tasks in the Barents Sea," the Northern Fleet said.

Read also

Russia to use principally new solutions in 5th-generation submarine construction

Russia’s Navy to receive two more advanced submarines by 2020

Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol

Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet

Russia launches trials of second Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarine

In Severodvinsk, the submarine was welcomed by Rear Admiral Arkady Romanov, its former commander. He heard a report from the submarine’s current commander, Captain 1st Class Oleg Tsybin, on the successful completion of the tasks and return to base, congratulated the crew and thanked the sailors for their service.

The heavy nuclear-powered submarine The Dmitry Donskoy is the world’s largest operational submarine. It is 170 meters long and 23 meters wide. Its draught in the surface position is about 11 meters and submerged displacement, 50,000 tonnes.

In June 2017 the submarine made its first surface voyage from Severomorsk to Kronshtadt through the Baltic straits and the Gulf of Finland.

Gallery
6 photo

'Black holes' of the Russian Navy

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea’s nukes unlikely to pose any real threat to Russia — senior diplomat
2
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
3
China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea
4
Doping officers get permission to work in Russia’s ‘closed cities’ — sports minister
5
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage
6
Russian envoy warns any slip-up on Korean Peninsula issue may lead to military outbreak
7
Russian, South African top diplomats sign information security cooperation agreement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама