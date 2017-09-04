World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage

MURMANSK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine The Dmitry Donskoy, the largest in the world, has returned to the Northern Fleet’s base at Severomorsk, the Northern Fleet’s press-service said on Monday.

"The submarine’s crew has been away from the base for more than three months. It participated in the main naval parade on the occasion of the Russian Navy Day in Kronshtadt and performed combat training tasks in the Barents Sea," the Northern Fleet said.

In Severodvinsk, the submarine was welcomed by Rear Admiral Arkady Romanov, its former commander. He heard a report from the submarine’s current commander, Captain 1st Class Oleg Tsybin, on the successful completion of the tasks and return to base, congratulated the crew and thanked the sailors for their service.

The heavy nuclear-powered submarine The Dmitry Donskoy is the world’s largest operational submarine. It is 170 meters long and 23 meters wide. Its draught in the surface position is about 11 meters and submerged displacement, 50,000 tonnes.

In June 2017 the submarine made its first surface voyage from Severomorsk to Kronshtadt through the Baltic straits and the Gulf of Finland.