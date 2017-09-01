Terror threat requires new approaches to military staff training — top brass

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The growing threat of international terrorism and the spread of local armed conflicts require new approaches to ensuring security and training military staff, Chief of the Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov said at a ceremony marking the start of the new academic year at the General Staff Military Academy.

The General Staff chief conveyed the defense minister’s congratulations to the students. "Today, the Academy admits the best representatives of the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies," Gerasimov said.

"There are also foreign students in our ranks. The world has not been getting any more secure recently since local conflicts continue and international organizations made to ensure global security show volatility," he added.

According to the general, "military force is often used as a tool to resolve global issues. "Today, the military and political situation requires new approaches to ensuring national security, defending the country and building the armed forces. Staff training is the cornerstone of this process," the Russian General Staff chief pointed out.

He went on to say that the General Staff Military Academy had created conditions for providing its students with all the necessary knowledge.

"Expert teachers who have fighting experience will teach you, their main task is to develop your skills in state and military administration, as well as your strategic thinking and analytical capabilities," he noted.

"In the near future, it will be you who will ensure the country’s security and territorial integrity," Gerasimov stressed.

The Russian General Staff chief also expressed confidence that the Academy’s foreign students would strengthen military cooperation between their countries and Russia, as well as participate in activities aimed at ensuring global security.