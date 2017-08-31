Deliveries of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to Azerbaijan may be completed in 2018

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. There are plans to complete deliveries of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) under the 2010 contract the next year, a military source told TASS on Thursday.

"The deliveries are to be completed in 2018," he said in response to a question.

Moscow and Baku agreed to deliver large batches of weapons and equipment in 2010.

The issue concerns three T-90C tank battalions, self-propelled artillery, multiple rocket launchers and heavy flame thrower systems, according to mass media reports. Azerbaijan also bought maintenance-recovery and engineer vehicles. All contracts cost up to $1 bln, experts say.