Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deliveries of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to Azerbaijan may be completed in 2018

Military & Defense
August 31, 11:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow and Baku agreed to deliver large batches of weapons and equipment in 2010

Share
1 pages in this article
BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle

BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. There are plans to complete deliveries of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) under the 2010 contract the next year, a military source told TASS on Thursday.

Read also
Azerbaijani servicemen

Azerbaijani president calls for security cooperation with Russia

"The deliveries are to be completed in 2018," he said in response to a question.

Moscow and Baku agreed to deliver large batches of weapons and equipment in 2010.

The issue concerns three T-90C tank battalions, self-propelled artillery, multiple rocket launchers and heavy flame thrower systems, according to mass media reports. Azerbaijan also bought maintenance-recovery and engineer vehicles. All contracts cost up to $1 bln, experts say.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman jokes on rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official
2
Envoy cautions Latvia against any hysterics over upcoming West-2017 drills
3
Deliveries of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to Azerbaijan may be completed in 2018
4
Press review: Trump’s new Iran plan and Lavrov’s Persian Gulf tour
5
China, Russia to take new steps to fight protectionism at BRICS summit— expert
6
Macron notes importance of dialogue on Ukraine with Russia despite differences
7
Moscow envoy says time to set up working contacts between Russian, US defense chiefs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама