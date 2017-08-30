Back to Main page
Russian rescuers ready to assist people in distress in Arctic

Military & Defense
August 30, 10:33 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The Northern Fleet’s new equipment is a technical wonder, officials say

© Maxim Grigoriev/TASS

MURMANSK, August 30. /TASS/. The rescue units of Russia’s Northern Fleet have enough experience and equipment to assist all people in distress in the Russian part of the Arctic, head of the Northern Fleet’s Search and Rescue Department Captain First Rank Vladimir Gorban told reporters on Wednesday. According to him, rescue workers have been training the use of new equipment, including unique pieces.

"Take the Spasatel Kononenko boat, for example, which was handed over to the fleet less than a year ago. It is a real technical wonder," he said.

Read also

How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos

The modular catamaran boat may be used as a diving boat, as there are three containers onboard - one of them has a decompression chamber inside, another houses various equipment, while the third actually is an unmanned underwater vehicle. "It you replace these containers, the boat may be turned into a firefighting one," Gorban said.

The Northern Fleet’s rescue workers were the first of the Russian Navy to receive the MKV-100 high-performance mobile water lifting device designed to pump water from the sunken parts of ships, as well as to remove oil products in case of an oil spill and during disaster recovery work.

"We have also received two project-23040 rescue boats. They are very efficient, while we are long aware of their capabilities as diving boats," Gorban said.

