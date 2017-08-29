Back to Main page
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants

Military & Defense
August 29, 16:55 UTC+3

Girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year

For the first time in Russia’s modern history, girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year. Photo: A girl who applied for admission to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots named after Anatoly Serov, stands next to a monument to the MiG-21f-13 aircraft
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that women were being accepted after the military received "hundreds of letters" expressing interest in enrolling. Photo: A girl has her height measured at the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots
According to Russia's defense minister, only 15 female cadets will be in the first group, which starts training in October
A girl climbs into the cockpit of an aircraft during a tour of Air Force Academy named after Nikolai Zhukovsky and Yuri Gagarin in Voronezh
Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots has been accepting women since 2009, but not for pilot training
The modern Russian Army has about 45,000 female contract soldiers. Most of them are on the tables of organization in the signals corps, logistics units, medical service corps, and at military colleges and universities
Russia resumes training female military pilots for the first time in it’s modern history. Girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that women were being accepted after the military received "hundreds of letters" expressing interest in enrolling. According to the minister, only 15 female cadets will be in the first group, which starts training in October. The modern Russian Army has about 45,000 female contract soldiers. Most of them are on the tables of organization in the signals corps, logistics units, medical service corps, and at military colleges and universities.

Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
