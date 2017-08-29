Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants

Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum

Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum August 23, 18:20

Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria

Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria August 24, 18:10

This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth

This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth August 25, 17:02

The modern Russian Army has about 45,000 female contract soldiers. Most of them are on the tables of organization in the signals corps, logistics units, medical service corps, and at military colleges and universities © Kristina Brazhnikova/TASS

Girls on a tour at Air Force Academy in Voronezh © Kristina Brazhnikova/TASS

Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots has been accepting women since 2009, but not for pilot training © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Female applicants at the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

A girl climbs into the cockpit of an aircraft during a tour of Air Force Academy named after Nikolai Zhukovsky and Yuri Gagarin in Voronezh © Kristina Brazhnikova/TASS

According to Russia's defense minister, only 15 female cadets will be in the first group, which starts training in October © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that women were being accepted after the military received "hundreds of letters" expressing interest in enrolling. Photo: A girl has her height measured at the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Female applicants at the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

For the first time in Russia’s modern history, girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year. Photo: A girl who applied for admission to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots named after Anatoly Serov, stands next to a monument to the MiG-21f-13 aircraft © Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

For the first time in Russia’s modern history, girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year. Photo: A girl who applied for admission to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots named after Anatoly Serov, stands next to a monument to the MiG-21f-13 aircraft

© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

Female applicants at the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that women were being accepted after the military received "hundreds of letters" expressing interest in enrolling. Photo: A girl has her height measured at the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

A female applicant and a military officer in a flight simulator

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

According to Russia's defense minister, only 15 female cadets will be in the first group, which starts training in October

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

A girl climbs into the cockpit of an aircraft during a tour of Air Force Academy named after Nikolai Zhukovsky and Yuri Gagarin in Voronezh

© Kristina Brazhnikova/TASS

Female applicants at the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots has been accepting women since 2009, but not for pilot training

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Girls on a tour at Air Force Academy in Voronezh

© Kristina Brazhnikova/TASS