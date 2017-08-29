Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants

Kiev seeks to shed accountability for Donbass war by branding Russia ‘aggressor’— expertWorld August 29, 17:22
Russia resumes training female military pilots for the first time in it’s modern history. Girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that women were being accepted after the military received "hundreds of letters" expressing interest in enrolling. According to the minister, only 15 female cadets will be in the first group, which starts training in October. The modern Russian Army has about 45,000 female contract soldiers. Most of them are on the tables of organization in the signals corps, logistics units, medical service corps, and at military colleges and universities.