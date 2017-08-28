Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russian submarines on way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean

Military & Defense
August 28, 12:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

They are escorted by a salvage tug of the Baltic Fleet

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Two Russian submarines on the way from the Baltic Fleet to the Black Sea have entered the Mediterranean, Black Sea Fleet spokesman Vyacheslav Trukhachyov said on Monday.

"Two diesel submarines - The Kolpino and the Veliki Novgorod - on the way from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea Fleet have entered the Mediterranean," he said.

Gallery
6 photo

'Black holes' of the Russian Navy

The submarines will be part of the Russian Navy’s permanent group in the Mediterranean.

The submarines are moving in the surface position. They are escorted by a salvage tug of the Baltic Fleet.

The Kolpino and The Veliki Novgorod are the fifth and sixth in a series of six submarines of project 636.3 built at the Admiralty Shipyards for the Black Sea Fleet.

Another project 636.6 submarine - the Krasnodar - was redeployed from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea earlier. It performed a number of tasks as part of the Russian Navy’s group in the Mediterranean. On June 23, as the Defense Ministry said, it launched Kalibr cruise missiles against facilities of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria.

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in Moscow
2
Russia 'not seeking to vie with anyone' to settle Qatari quandary, vows Lavrov
3
Two Russian submarines on way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean
4
Air force and defense units in Russia's south alerted for readiness check
5
Russia's GDP growth slows down to 1.5% in July
6
Finland refuses Russia's Kruzenshtern windjammer entry to Aland Islands
7
Moscow working on measures to respond to US’ toughening anti-Russian sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама