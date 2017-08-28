Russian, Turkish air aces perform demonstration flights on last day of Army-2017 forum

WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in MoscowWorld August 28, 6:03
KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 28. /TASS/. The Russkiye Vityazi (or Russian Knights), Strizhi (or Swifts), Sokoly Rossii (or Russian Falcons) and Berkuty (or Golden Eagles) Russian aerobatic teams, as well as the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, performed demonstration flights at the Alabino training range, located in the Moscow region, on the last day of the Army-2017 International Military Forum, the forum’s press center said.
"The Strizhi and Berkuty teams performed formation aerobatics using the Mikoyan MiG-29 fighters and the Mil Mi-28N attack helicopters," a source in the press center said. "The Sokoly Rossii team performed a simulated two-on-two close air combat involving the Sukhoi Su-35S fighters, while the Turkish Stars carried out demonstrations flights over the Kubinka airfield on the F-5 aircraft," he added.
Besides, the Russian Aerospace Force’s aircraft also delivered paratroopers to the site right before the eyes of spectators and provided air fire support, the press center said.
The Army-2017 International Military Forum was held on August 22-27, venues included training ranges of Russia’s Western, Southern, Central and Eastern Military Districts and the Northern Fleet.