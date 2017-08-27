Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian army no longer dependent on imported information technologies

Military & Defense
August 27, 16:59 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Over the past ten years, Russia’s industry has made major progress in the area of the development of advanced information technologies

Share
1 pages in this article

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces no longer rely on imports in the sphere of information technologies, chief of information and telecommunications technologies development department of the Russian defense ministry, Maxim Bets, said on Sunday.

Over the past ten years, Russia’s industry has made major progress in the area of the development of advanced information technologies, he noted.

"Today, we can say it confidently that in this sphere the Russian armed forces have completely got rid of dependence on imported technologies. The Army-2017 forum was yet another proof to that," he said after a roundtable meeting on the use of cloud technologies in the interests of the Russian defense ministry that was held on the margins of the Army 2017 international military technical forum.

He reminded that more than 1,200 companies and organizations are demonstrating more than 18,000 defense- and security-related developments and technologies at the forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
2
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
3
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
4
Egypt intends to buy 50 Tigr armored vehicles from Russia
5
NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drills
6
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
7
Moody's upgrades Ukraine's rating to ‘Caa2’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама