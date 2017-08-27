Russian army no longer dependent on imported information technologies

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces no longer rely on imports in the sphere of information technologies, chief of information and telecommunications technologies development department of the Russian defense ministry, Maxim Bets, said on Sunday.

Over the past ten years, Russia’s industry has made major progress in the area of the development of advanced information technologies, he noted.

"Today, we can say it confidently that in this sphere the Russian armed forces have completely got rid of dependence on imported technologies. The Army-2017 forum was yet another proof to that," he said after a roundtable meeting on the use of cloud technologies in the interests of the Russian defense ministry that was held on the margins of the Army 2017 international military technical forum.

He reminded that more than 1,200 companies and organizations are demonstrating more than 18,000 defense- and security-related developments and technologies at the forum.