Top brass confirms splinter terror units on Syria’s border with Jordan and Iraq crushed

KUBINKA/Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. A mission to destroy isolated militant splinter factions on Syria’s border with Jordan and Iraq has been wrapped up and government forces are continuing their offensive against the terrorists near the Syrian-Iraqi border, Commander of Russia’s task force in Syria Colonel-General Sergei Surovikin said on Friday.

"In southern Syria the isolated militant splinter factions on the border with Jordan and Iraq have been destroyed. The offensive is continuing near Abu Kamal along the Syrian-Iraqi border with the goal of reaching the Euphrates River," Surovikin told a round table at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum.

Damascus’ military backed by Russia’s Aerospace Forces are carrying out their offensive in Deir ez-Zor from three directions - along the Euphrates River, from Al-Sukhnah and Abu Kamal. "This region is the location of a concentration of militants from Mosul, the bulk of with is the most combat-capable and well-equipped units of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) who came from Raqqa."

"With their destruction and the freeing of Deir ez-Zor, the defeat of the major forces of IS terrorists along with the elimination of their last foothold on Syrian soil will be complete," the general stressed.