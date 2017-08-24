Back to Main page
Strategic bombers of Russian Air Force make flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan

Military & Defense
August 24, 6:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian strategic missile carriers were accompanied by aircraft of the Air Force of the Republic of Korea and Japan Air Self-Defense Force

© Snapshop from the video/Russia's Ministry of Defence Press office/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Tu-95MS strategic bombers have made scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean and several seas, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Aerospace Forces carried out scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, Yellow and the East China Seas. Along the route long-range aircraft were accompanied by Su-35S fighters of the Eastern Military District, as well as by the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft of the Military Transport Aviation, "the ministry said.

"At certain stages of the flight, Russian strategic missile carriers were accompanied by aircraft of the Air Force of the Republic of Korea and Japan Air Self-Defense Force," the ministry added.

The Defense Ministry also reported that during the flights strategic bombers carried out refueling in the air.

