Russia to complete trials of Yak-152 basic trainer in 2017

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 23. /TASS/. The trials of Russia’s Yakovlev Yak-152 basic training aircraft are expected to be completed by the end of this year, CEO of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar said on Wednesday.

"It has performed about 40 flights [by today]. We are completing the trials of the Yak-152 this year," the chief executive said at the Army-2017 military and technical forum in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region.

The UAC head did not specify the number of basic trainers, which the Russian Defense Ministry intended to purchase, adding that this issue was being discussed.

The UAC chief stressed that the Yak-152 was of interest for foreign customers who had purchased Yak-130 combat trainers.

They view the Yak-152 as the basic trainer, he added.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier the Defense Ministry planned to sign a contract with the Irkutsk Aviation Enterprise in 2017 for the first three Yak-152 basic trainers.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel-General Viktor Bondarev earlier said that the serial production of the Yak-152 was planned to be launched in March 2017.

The Yak-152 is expected to become the basic trainer for cadet pilots before they switch over to the Yak-130 combat trainer.