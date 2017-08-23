Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to complete trials of Yak-152 basic trainer in 2017

Military & Defense
August 23, 18:24 UTC+3 KUBINKA (Moscow Region)

The Yak-152 is expected to become the basic trainer for cadet pilots before they switch over to the Yak-130 combat trainer

Share
1 pages in this article

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 23. /TASS/. The trials of Russia’s Yakovlev Yak-152 basic training aircraft are expected to be completed by the end of this year, CEO of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar said on Wednesday.

"It has performed about 40 flights [by today]. We are completing the trials of the Yak-152 this year," the chief executive said at the Army-2017 military and technical forum in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region.

Gallery
10 photo
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

10 years of United Aircraft Corporation: military, civilian and transport aircraft

The UAC head did not specify the number of basic trainers, which the Russian Defense Ministry intended to purchase, adding that this issue was being discussed.

The UAC chief stressed that the Yak-152 was of interest for foreign customers who had purchased Yak-130 combat trainers.

They view the Yak-152 as the basic trainer, he added.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier the Defense Ministry planned to sign a contract with the Irkutsk Aviation Enterprise in 2017 for the first three Yak-152 basic trainers.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel-General Viktor Bondarev earlier said that the serial production of the Yak-152 was planned to be launched in March 2017.

The Yak-152 is expected to become the basic trainer for cadet pilots before they switch over to the Yak-130 combat trainer.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
2
NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drills
3
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
4
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
5
Russia closely monitors deployment of US missile defenses in Japan
6
Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s security
7
Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама