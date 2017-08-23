Russian rotocraft maker starts assembling military version of Mi-38 helicopter

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 23. /TASS/. The Kazan Helicopter Enterprise, part of Russian Helicopters Group, has launched the assembly of the first prototype of Mil Mi-38T helicopters for Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Group’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The Mi-38T is the military version of Mi-38 helicopters.

"The Mi-38T prototype will undergo joint flight tests for compliance with the requirements of the Armed Forces. Following their results, subsequent purchases of Mi-38T helicopters will be planned for the needs of the Aerospace Force as part of the 2018-2025 state armament program," the press office said.

"We have managed to launch the production of the latest machine, which is unique in the history of the Russian helicopter industry. We expect that the Mi-38 will be in demand in Russia and abroad, as operators often encounter situations that require the helicopter’s high load capacity and thrust," Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky was quoted by the press office as saying.

The Mi-38T differs from the Mi-38 baseline certified helicopter by a number of parameters and the equipment set. The new helicopter will have solely Russian-made systems and components.

The helicopter will also have a fuel system with explosion protection and additional fuel tanks to increase the flight range. It will also feature special communications means and equipment for the use of maritime rescue suits by crewmembers.

The transport version of the Mi-38T allows expanding its functionality and extending the scope of the helicopter’s operation by creating specialized versions, including its "Arctic" version.