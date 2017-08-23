Russia shows its militarized buggies during Army-2017 defense show

Bout barred from calling out of US jail, meeting relatives for 2 months - lawyerWorld August 23, 4:57
ALABINO TRAINING GROUND /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. During the Army-2017 international defense forum, Russian servicemen demonstrated the use of militarized buggies at a training ground in Alabino near Moscow on Tuesday.
"A mobile combat group, formed on the basis of the Syrian battle experience, has for the first time demonstrated its capabilities during a show at the training ground on the first day of the forum," a spokesman for the event’s press service told reporters.
The militarized buggies have a crew of four and can be used in reconnaissance raids and search operations. Each vehicle has a mounted four-barrel rotary cannon that can fire up to 6,000 rounds per minute at the distance of up to 1,000 meters.