Some 35,000 attend Army-2017 defense forum sites near Moscow on first day

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. More than 35,000 people visited sites of the Army-2017 defense forum near Moscow during its first day of work, the event’s press service official said on Tuesday.

"On the first day of the forum, three clusters where it is held - the Patriot park, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield - were visited by more than 35,000 people," he said.

According to organizers, the opening day of the Army-2017 forum was covered by over 700 journalists, 150 of them representing leading international media outlets.

The international Army-2017 forum, one of this year’s major defense-related exhibitions, is being on August 22-27 in all the four Russian military districts. Besides, some of the events are hosted by the Russian Northern Fleet.

"The information about participants of the forum on all the sites will be known later," the event’s press service said.