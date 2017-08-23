Some 35,000 attend Army-2017 defense forum sites near Moscow on first day

Bout barred from calling out of US jail, meeting relatives for 2 months - lawyerWorld August 23, 4:57
Russia marking day of defeat of Nazi forces in world’s biggest-ever armor operationSociety & Culture August 23, 3:18
Ukrainian president briefs other Normandy Four leaders about his trip to DonbassWorld August 23, 2:23
Normandy Four leaders support expected ceasefire in Ukraine — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 0:27
Russia beggining development of response to new anti-Russian sanctions by USRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 22, 23:14
Investigators claim to have enough evidence to prove Serebrennikov guilty of fraudRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 22, 21:35
Washington tries to use events in Khan Shaykhun to justify its strike on Syria — MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 22, 21:31
Egypt to receive 15 Russian 'Alligator' helicopters in 2017Military & Defense August 22, 19:57
Christophe de Margerie LNG tanker covers Northern Sea Route in record 6.5 daysBusiness & Economy August 22, 19:32
KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. More than 35,000 people visited sites of the Army-2017 defense forum near Moscow during its first day of work, the event’s press service official said on Tuesday.
"On the first day of the forum, three clusters where it is held - the Patriot park, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield - were visited by more than 35,000 people," he said.
According to organizers, the opening day of the Army-2017 forum was covered by over 700 journalists, 150 of them representing leading international media outlets.
The international Army-2017 forum, one of this year’s major defense-related exhibitions, is being on August 22-27 in all the four Russian military districts. Besides, some of the events are hosted by the Russian Northern Fleet.
"The information about participants of the forum on all the sites will be known later," the event’s press service said.