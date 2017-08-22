Back to Main page
Russian defense chief tests new neural network-based combat module

Military & Defense
August 22, 18:41 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Kalashnikov Concern CEO said earlier in an interview with TASS that the combat module would go into serial production in 2018

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu has inspected the Kalashnikov Concern’s pavilion at the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum being held in the Moscow region. The pavilion particularly houses a new network-based combat module and electric motorcycles.

The minister had a look at the new line of electric motorcycles, which have been sent to the Defense Ministry for testing, as well as at the fully automated combat module based on neural network-technology, capable of detecting targets and taking decisions.

A neural network is a fast-learning system able to operate not only in accordance with a programmed algorithm but also based on its previous experience.

Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alexey Krivoruchko said earlier in an interview with TASS that the combat module would go into serial production in 2018.

The defense minister tested the combat module and the RPK-16 machine gun.

Besides, Shoigu also visited the Rostec Corporation’s pavilion, the stalls of the Russian Special Forces University, as well as those of Pakistan, Belarus, and Russian military companies demonstrating new equipment.

Persons
Sergey Shoigu
