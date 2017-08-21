Scientists from Russia's Tatarstan to present artificial skin at Army-2017 show

KAZAN, August 21. /TASS/. Researchers from the Kazan Federal University will present what they position as "artificial skin" and a number of other cutting edge inventions, ideas and products at the Army-2017 military show due later this month, the KFU’s press-service said.

"KFU researchers will brief all those interested in the uses of artificial skin and a special powder that accelerates the healing of wounds. In modern armed conflicts burns are very frequent. Artificial skin may come in handy when large areas of damaged skin are to be healed," the news release runs.

Artificial skin is made of biodegradable materials. At the manufacturing stage bactericides can be added to it to prevent pathogenic bacterial growth in the wound. Vyacheslav Averyanov, of the Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Biology, described artificial skin as a fine net made of fiber as thin as one-fiftieth of the fiber used in mosquito nets.

"This net may save lives for people who have suffered vast burns and whose own skin is not enough for transplant operations. It works as a basis for regeneration," the researcher said, adding that with time the net is decomposed and consumed by the human body.

Also, Averyanov described the merits and uses of the healing powder - dispergated regenerate. The powder, he said, can be used in combination with a physical solution to treat wounds, seams and scars. The powder dramatically accelerates skin regeneration.

The international military-technical forum Army-2017 will be held on the premises of the theme park Patriot, near Moscow, on August 22-27.