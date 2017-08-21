Back to Main page
Ka-226 helicopter to be first equipped with new crash-resistant fuel system by 2019

Military & Defense
August 21, 15:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ka-226T is a lightweight multirole helicopter with the takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes

Ka-226 helicopter

Ka-226 helicopter

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The cutting-edge crash-resistant fuel system for helicopters will appear in Russia in 18-24 months and Ka-226 helicopter will be the first equipped with it, department director of Technodinamika Holding Egor Chetvertnykh said on Monday.

"This is one of system remaining in the priority list. Activities on this topic have been underway for several years. We identified the aircraft to be the first one fitted with this system - this is Ka-226 helicopter," the expert said.

First specimens will be supplied to Russian Helicopters company in 18-24 months, he added.

Ka-226T is a lightweight multirole helicopter with the takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes. It is intended to carry up to 1.5 tonnes of cargo or up to 7 passengers on board to a distance of 600 km.

Russian defense industry
