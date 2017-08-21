Back to Main page
US guided-missile destroyer collides with merchant vessel in Singapore

Military & Defense
August 21, 8:02 UTC+3

Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities

© AP Photo/Yonhap, Jo Jung-ho

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. Five people were injured and 10 reported missing after a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant vessel early on Monday to the east of Singapore, the Navy 7th Fleet said in its statement.

According to the statement the USS John S. McCain "was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore," when it collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

"There are currently 10 Sailors missing and five injured," the Navy 7th Fleet reported. "The ship is currently sailing under its own power and heading to port."

"Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft," the statement said. "Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities."

"In addition to tug boats out of Singapore, Republic of Singapore Navy Fearless-class patrol ships RSS Gallant, RSS Resilience, RSN helicopters and Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark are currently in the area to render assistance," the statement added.

Alnic MC is a 600-foot oil and chemical tanker with a gross tonnage of 30,000.

