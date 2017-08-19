Kalashnikov to present within current year a 20-tonne reconnaissance-strike robot

Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian generalMilitary & Defense August 19, 9:10
German politician says Crimea should to be recognized as part of RussiaWorld August 19, 6:22
Russian Emergencies Ministry carries out over 430 humanitarian missions abroad since 1993Society & Culture August 19, 6:18
Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of UniversiadeSport August 19, 4:11
New defense attorney to be appointed in former Ukrainian president’s high treason caseWorld August 19, 4:04
Mayor says Izmir International Fair homage to memory of late Russian ambassadorWorld August 19, 3:59
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in CrimeaSociety & Culture August 19, 3:43
El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot deadWorld August 19, 3:36
Foreign Ministry speaker Zakharova very passionate about her dollhouseRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 23:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern will present within the current year a reconnaissance-strike robot complex, weighting 20 tonnes, the company's Director General Alexei Krivoruchko told TASS on Saturday.
"No, this time (at the Army-2017 show - TASS) we are not demonstrating it for certain reasons, but a bit later this year we shall of course present this complex," he said. "As for the weapons, there it would be possible to install any weapons - as a client would want. Right now, the complex is at the stage of the plant assembly."
Earlier, he told TASS trials of the reconnaissance-combat complex would begin in Russia in 2018.
The international military show Army-2017 will take place at the Patriot Park near Moscow on August 22-27.