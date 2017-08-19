Back to Main page
Kalashnikov to present within current year a 20-tonne reconnaissance-strike robot

Military & Defense
August 19, 11:06 UTC+3

"No, this time (at the Army-2017 show - TASS) we are not demonstrating it for certain reasons, but a bit later this year we shall of course present this complex," the company's Director General said

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern will present within the current year a reconnaissance-strike robot complex, weighting 20 tonnes, the company's Director General Alexei Krivoruchko told TASS on Saturday.

"No, this time (at the Army-2017 show - TASS) we are not demonstrating it for certain reasons, but a bit later this year we shall of course present this complex," he said. "As for the weapons, there it would be possible to install any weapons - as a client would want. Right now, the complex is at the stage of the plant assembly."

Earlier, he told TASS trials of the reconnaissance-combat complex would begin in Russia in 2018.

The international military show Army-2017 will take place at the Patriot Park near Moscow on August 22-27.

