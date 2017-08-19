Combat module containing neural networks may become series in Russia in 2018 - designer

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern may begin serial production of a new combat module using NeuroNet technologies in 2018 already, the company's Director General Alexei Krivoruchko said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"Presentation of this module is due also at the Army-2017 forum," he said. "We cannot demonstrate openly everything, but I can assure you that the technology is used successfully."

"The module may be installed on any equipment," he continued. "We hope, next year the serial production will begin already.".