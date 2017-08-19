Combat module containing neural networks may become series in Russia in 2018 - designer

Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian generalMilitary & Defense August 19, 9:10
German politician says Crimea should to be recognized as part of RussiaWorld August 19, 6:22
Russian Emergencies Ministry carries out over 430 humanitarian missions abroad since 1993Society & Culture August 19, 6:18
Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of UniversiadeSport August 19, 4:11
New defense attorney to be appointed in former Ukrainian president’s high treason caseWorld August 19, 4:04
Mayor says Izmir International Fair homage to memory of late Russian ambassadorWorld August 19, 3:59
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in CrimeaSociety & Culture August 19, 3:43
El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot deadWorld August 19, 3:36
Foreign Ministry speaker Zakharova very passionate about her dollhouseRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 23:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern may begin serial production of a new combat module using NeuroNet technologies in 2018 already, the company's Director General Alexei Krivoruchko said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.
"Presentation of this module is due also at the Army-2017 forum," he said. "We cannot demonstrate openly everything, but I can assure you that the technology is used successfully."
"The module may be installed on any equipment," he continued. "We hope, next year the serial production will begin already.".