Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Central Military District to get 1,000 pieces of military equipment in 2017

Military & Defense
August 18, 14:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Central Military District plans to improve the organizational and personnel structure of military units

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. More than 1,000 pieces of military equipment will be supplied to the forces of Russia’s Central Military District this year, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.

"For the purpose of building up the combat potential the district’s forces in 2017 will get more than 1,000 pieces of military equipment. More than 400 buildings and infrastructures will be commissioned this year," he said.

Read also

Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports top $2 bln in first half of 2017

Russian tech giant develops material to camouflage military equipment from smart weapons

Massive combat readiness check completed in Russia’s Central Military District

Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s West

"Construction has been completed of facilities within the equipment storage area at a missile brigade stationed in the Sverdlovsk Region. Heated mobile hangars for Iskander systems were put up. The area has internal roads, a perimeter fence, and a security and alarm system," Shoigu added.

The Central Military District will continue to improve the organizational and personnel structure of military units, build garrisons and re-equip troops with advanced hardware.

The district’s forces successfully coped with the elimination of forest fires in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Irkutsk Region, provided assistance in preventing ice jams on rivers in the Altai Territory and the Chelyabinsk Region. Also, the district’s military personnel participated in dealing with the effects of a mud slide in the Panj river area in Tajikistan.

"The scout movement is developing successfully within the framework of the government youth policy. By now more than 1,700 scout groups numbering 46,000 young people have been formed," Shoigu said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
2
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
3
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
4
Press review: Ripples from Barcelona terror attack and risks from China's shale revolution
5
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
6
Russian planes to be equipped with ‘nervous system’ for monitoring airframe flaws
7
Russia to deliver Ka-32 multirole helicopters to Thailand and Turkey for first time
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама