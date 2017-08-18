Russian Central Military District to get 1,000 pieces of military equipment in 2017

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. More than 1,000 pieces of military equipment will be supplied to the forces of Russia’s Central Military District this year, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.

"For the purpose of building up the combat potential the district’s forces in 2017 will get more than 1,000 pieces of military equipment. More than 400 buildings and infrastructures will be commissioned this year," he said.

"Construction has been completed of facilities within the equipment storage area at a missile brigade stationed in the Sverdlovsk Region. Heated mobile hangars for Iskander systems were put up. The area has internal roads, a perimeter fence, and a security and alarm system," Shoigu added.

The Central Military District will continue to improve the organizational and personnel structure of military units, build garrisons and re-equip troops with advanced hardware.

The district’s forces successfully coped with the elimination of forest fires in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Irkutsk Region, provided assistance in preventing ice jams on rivers in the Altai Territory and the Chelyabinsk Region. Also, the district’s military personnel participated in dealing with the effects of a mud slide in the Panj river area in Tajikistan.

"The scout movement is developing successfully within the framework of the government youth policy. By now more than 1,700 scout groups numbering 46,000 young people have been formed," Shoigu said.