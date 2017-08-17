Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian servicemen to take part in joint drills in Mongolian desert

Military & Defense
August 17, 8:22 UTC+3 ULAN UDE

The Russian side plans to involve more than 100 units of hardware and weapons, including armored infantry carriers and T-72B3 tanks

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yevgeny Kurskov/TASS

ULAN UDE, August 17. /TASS/. Up to 500 Russian and about the same number of Mongolian servicemen will be involved in the Selenga 2017 joint Russian-Mongolian military drills in a Mongolian desert, the press service of the Russian Eastern Military District said on Thursday.

Read also

Russian paratroopers hold nighttime firing drills in Egyptian desert

"Up to 500 servicemen of the detached motorized rifle unit deployed in the town of Kyakhta, the Republic of Buryatia, will take part in the international exercises. Selenga’2017 will be held in a training range in Mongolia from August 26 to September 9 to train skill of eliminating illegal armed groups in the Gobi desert," the press service said.

According to the press service, the Russian side plans to involve more than 100 units of hardware and weapons, including armored infantry carriers, T-72B3 tanks, a mortar battery, multiple missile launcher systems BM-21 Grad, etc.

Up to 500 servicemen will take part from Mongolia's side.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists
4
Supplies of toxic agents to Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention - Russian UN envoy
5
Grain harvest in Russia in 2017 will be at least 100 million tonnes
6
Poroshenko orders probe into reports about supplies of missile technologies to North Korea
7
1,000 Baltic Sea Fleet marines take part in wargame in Russia's northwest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама