Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Latvia to send observers to monitor Russian-Belarusian strategic military drills

Military & Defense
August 17, 9:30 UTC+3 RIGA

The West 2017 joint strategic drills are scheduled for September 14-20

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

RIGA, August 17. /TASS/. Latvia will commission three observers to monitor the West 2017 Russian-Belarusian military drills in September, the Latvian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Gallery
12 photo
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

Post-Soviet military bloc drills

According to the ministry, an official invitation for two monitors came from Belarus. Russia invited Latvia’s military attache in Moscow, which is seen in Riga as a positive gesture.

"The Foreign Ministry hopes that the monitors will be able to have adequate and complete information about the drills and stresses that during military drills Latvia and its allies focus special attention on their transparency and in compliance with the Vienna Document of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe they provide exhaustive information and invite foreign monitors," the ministry said.

The West 2017 Russian-Belarusian joint strategic drills are scheduled for September 14-20. They will involve about 13,000 servicemen and up to 680 units of hardware. Some Western countries have voiced concern over these exercises.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists
4
Supplies of toxic agents to Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention - Russian UN envoy
5
Grain harvest in Russia in 2017 will be at least 100 million tonnes
6
Poroshenko orders probe into reports about supplies of missile technologies to North Korea
7
1,000 Baltic Sea Fleet marines take part in wargame in Russia's northwest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама