Russia, Equatorial Guinea agree to boost military cooperation

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Defense ministries of Russia and Equatorial Guinea have agreed to boost military cooperation and relations between navies, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters following talks between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin and Equatorial Guinea’s Minister for National Defense Juvenal Mbomio Nsue Nsang.

According to the source, the talks took place in Moscow on Wednesday.

"During the talks, there was a discussion of the current issues concerning bilateral defense cooperation," the source said. "The focus was on ways to enhance bilateral military ties and educational cooperation, as well as develop interaction between the two countries’ navies. Besides, the parties exchanged views on pressing issues related to regional and global security.

"The meeting, held in a friendly atmosphere, confirmed mutual determination to strengthen relations between the defense ministries of Russia and Equatorial Guinea," the source in the Russian Defense Ministry concluded.