Russia tops unofficial Army Games medal standings

Military & Defense
August 13, 0:20 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

Russia ranks first, China - second, Kazakhstan - third

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

ALABINO RANGE /Moscow region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia ranks first in the unofficial medal standings of the International Army Games followed by China, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"According to the results of the 2017 International Army Games, the countries’ ranking in the unofficial medal standings is as follows: Russia ranks first, China - second, Kazakhstan - third," the ministry said.

The list of the top ten leaders also includes Belarus, Azerbaijan, Iran, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Iran.

Russian military servicemen were second to none in 19 competitions, the Chinese - in seven, and Kazakhstan’s team - in three. More than 2,500 medals were prepared for awarding the participants in the Games’ 28 competitions.

The closing ceremony of the 2017 International Army Games ended on Saturday evening in Alabino (the Moscow region) with a concert and a firework display.

