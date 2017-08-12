Russian team wins Tank Biathlon final competition

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s team has won the final Tank Biathlon race in Alabino (Moscow region), the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday.

"The Russian military servicemen have won the final race of the Tank Biathlon with a total result of 1 hour 30 minutes 43 seconds followed by Kazakhstan’s team (1 hour 45 minutes 41 seconds)," the ministry said.

The Chinese team, which covered the distance within 1 hour 46 minutes 50 seconds finished third, while Belarus was the fourth (1 hour 48 minutes 40 seconds).

The Army Games closing ceremony will be held in Alabino, in the Moscow region, on Saturday, August 12.