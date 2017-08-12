Back to Main page
About 200 military diplomats to attend Army Games closing ceremony near Moscow

Military & Defense
August 12, 14:42 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

About 100 observers have visited the rangers where competitions took place, the Games, the organizers’ representative said

ALABINO RANGE /Moscow region/, August 12. /TASS/. About 200 military diplomats and 300 foreign observers will attend the final competition of Tank Biathlon and the closing ceremony of the International Army Games in Alabino near Moscow, the organizers said on Saturday.

About 100 observers have visited the rangers where competitions took place, the Games’ press center said.

"Among them were observers from Germany, the U.S., Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands," the organizers’ representative said. "Practically all the NATO countries were represented by their military attaches."

The International Army Games began on July 29 and will close on August 12 in the territories of five countries: Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China.

