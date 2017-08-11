Back to Main page
Russian military climbers win Elbrus Ring contest at Army-2017 International Games

Military & Defense
August 11, 20:47 UTC+3 TERSKOL

Second was Kazakhstan’s team, and China’s team was third

TERSKOL /Kabardino-Balkaria/, August 11/. /TASS/. Russian military climbers have won the Elbrus Ring contest at the Army-2017 International Games. Kazakhstan took the second place and China was third.

"After fulfilling 14 special tasks, the Russia team took the first place. Second was Kazakhstan’s team, and China’s team was third," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Teams from Russia, Morocco, Uzbekisan, Kazakhstan, Iran and China took part in the Elbrus Ring contest, which was held at the Russian defense ministry’s Terskol training center for climbers in three stages. Stage one competitions were held at the center. Stage two featured a 100-kilometer yomp in a mountainous area around Mount Elbrus, and stage three implied the ascent to Elbrus’ western peak (5,642 meters).

The International Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 through August 12 and involve teams from 28 countries.

3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
