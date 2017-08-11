Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage

ALABINO RANGE, August 11. /TASS/. Russian tankmen will perform in the Tank Biathlon’s final race on a red tank and a red carpet on the closing day of the International Army Games, the games’ press center told TASS.

"The official representatives of the teams drew lots for the carpet colors and the ways of passing the routes by the tank crews. According to the draw, at 17:00, on the closing day of the 2017 International Army Games, the Russian tankmen will perform in the final race on a red carpet," the press center said.

The Belarusian tankmen will perform on a green carpet, Kazakhstan’s crew on a blue carpet and China’s crew on a yellow one.

A total of 19 teams from Azerbaijan, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uganda have taken part in the Tank Biathlon competition. Four best teams qualified for the competition’s final.

Russia and Kazakhstan are performing on Russian-made T-72B3 tanks. China’s team is performing on its Type-96B tank, and Belarus on a modernized T-72.