Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage

Military & Defense
August 11, 13:42 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

A total of 19 teams have taken part in the competition

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ALABINO RANGE, August 11. /TASS/. Russian tankmen will perform in the Tank Biathlon’s final race on a red tank and a red carpet on the closing day of the International Army Games, the games’ press center told TASS.

"The official representatives of the teams drew lots for the carpet colors and the ways of passing the routes by the tank crews. According to the draw, at 17:00, on the closing day of the 2017 International Army Games, the Russian tankmen will perform in the final race on a red carpet," the press center said.

Read also

Russia wins Seaborne Assault competition at Army Games-2017

Russia, Azerbaijan share first place in Sea Cup competition at 2017 Army Games

Russia takes first place in Aviadarts military pilots’ contest at Army-2017 Games

China wins Airborne Platoon contest at Army Games-2017

The Belarusian tankmen will perform on a green carpet, Kazakhstan’s crew on a blue carpet and China’s crew on a yellow one.

A total of 19 teams from Azerbaijan, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uganda have taken part in the Tank Biathlon competition. Four best teams qualified for the competition’s final.

Russia and Kazakhstan are performing on Russian-made T-72B3 tanks. China’s team is performing on its Type-96B tank, and Belarus on a modernized T-72.

Gallery
12 photo

Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
2
NATO comments on North Korea’s possible attack on US Pacific base
3
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
Russian jets scrambled four times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
6
Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s West
7
Russia not importing table eggs from EU — watchdog
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама