Fragments of air defense missile complex found in Russia’s Chita

Russian stage director awarded with Europe Prize New Theatrical RealitiesSociety & Culture August 10, 18:54
Russian investigators do not agree with Polish claims about signs of explosion on Tu-154MWorld August 10, 18:35
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 10, 18:02
German politician slams Trump’s North Korea rhetoric as dangerousWorld August 10, 17:48
Angolan satellite designed in Russia ready for last stage of trialsScience & Space August 10, 17:15
Poll: Most Americans want Russia's alleged meddling in US elections to be investigatedSociety & Culture August 10, 16:52
Russia, Azerbaijan share first place in Sea Cup competition at 2017 Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 10, 16:41
Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s WestMilitary & Defense August 10, 16:22
Ukraine’s ex-UN ambassador to be questioned in court in Yanukovich caseWorld August 10, 16:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CHITA, August 10. /TASS/. National Guards have found fragments of the S-200 air defense system at a scrap metal collection facility in the city of Chita, located in Russia’s Transbaikalia region, the National Guard’s press service told TASS on Thursday. Earlier in the day, two people were killed in an explosion that rocked the facility.
According to the regional Health Ministry, another man was wounded as a result of the explosion. He has been taken to hospital and is said to be in critical condition as he suffered wounds to the chest, stomach and one of his eyes.
The regional media say that the explosion occurred when the scrap metal collection facility’s personnel were trying to cut a steel structure.
"While examining the explosion site, National Guards found fragments of an S-200 Angara air defense system’s warhead, there was also another fragment of an air defense system which posed no threat," the National Guard’s press service said.
All the information has been handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry’s experts so that the fragments could be taken to a safe place and eliminated. The search for any remaining explosive objects continues on the site.