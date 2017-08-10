Fragments of air defense missile complex found in Russia’s Chita

CHITA, August 10. /TASS/. National Guards have found fragments of the S-200 air defense system at a scrap metal collection facility in the city of Chita, located in Russia’s Transbaikalia region, the National Guard’s press service told TASS on Thursday. Earlier in the day, two people were killed in an explosion that rocked the facility.

According to the regional Health Ministry, another man was wounded as a result of the explosion. He has been taken to hospital and is said to be in critical condition as he suffered wounds to the chest, stomach and one of his eyes.

The regional media say that the explosion occurred when the scrap metal collection facility’s personnel were trying to cut a steel structure.

"While examining the explosion site, National Guards found fragments of an S-200 Angara air defense system’s warhead, there was also another fragment of an air defense system which posed no threat," the National Guard’s press service said.

All the information has been handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry’s experts so that the fragments could be taken to a safe place and eliminated. The search for any remaining explosive objects continues on the site.