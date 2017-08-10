Russia, Azerbaijan share first place in Sea Cup competition at 2017 Army Games

BAKU, August 10. /TASS/. Crews of the Russian and Azerbaijani warships have shared the first place in the Sea Cup competition during the 2017 International Army Games, the Games’ press center said in a statement on Thursday.

"The crews of Russia’s Grad Sviyazhsk small-size missile ship and the Azerbaijani G-124 gunship have shared the first place in the 2017 Sea Cup competition, which was held in the Caspian Sea," the statement reads.

The Russian and Azerbaijani teams both received 245 points. The Joshan missile boat, which represented the Iranian Navy, came in second after gaining 234 points, while the Kazakh Saryarka gunship garnered 227 points and came in third.

The Sea Cup competition is part of the 2017 International Army Games, which are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in the games.