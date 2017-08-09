Back to Main page
Belarusian cynologists win final stage of Army Games Faithful Friend contest

Military & Defense
August 09, 18:13 UTC+3 DMITROV

This year’s Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China

DMITROV, August 9. /TASS/. The Belarusian team has won in the final-stage race of the Faithful Friend cynological contest that was held in a military cynological training center in Dmitrov, Moscow Region, as part of the 2017 International Army Games.

"The Belarusian military cynologists have taken the first place in the final stage in 25 mins 40 secs, followed by the Russian team (27 mins 18 secs). Kazakhstan’s cynologists came in third (20 mins 33 secs)," the contest’s press center told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian puppy Dobrynya to serve in French special police unit

A part of the course was divided into two sections for the contest, with one firing line for shooting from a 5.6mm caliber Bi-7-2 biathlon rifle from a standing position. The participants had to hit targets located 50m away on the first try.

Five teams from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Egypt are taking part in the Faithful Friend military cynological contest. A team from the Russian Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy (DOSAAF) is also taking part in the contest on a non-competitive basis.

On August 10, 2017, the judge commission of representatives from five member states will sum up the final results of the Faithful Friend competition in the individual and team classifications. Then the awarding ceremony will take place.

This year’s Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating.

