Russian rotocraft maker to test light multirole helicopter in Iran

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group, part of state hi-tech corporation Rostec, will test the Kamov Ka-226T light multirole helicopter in Iran jointly with Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (IHSRC) for its ability to operate in extremely high temperatures, the Group’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The tests will be held at the Iranian company’s base under a memorandum signed by the parties at the HeliRussia-2017 international exhibition in May this year. The Ka-226T helicopter has already arrived in Iran and has started the first test flights," the press office said.

The trials that will last until the end of August aim to confirm the Ka-226T’s potential to operate in temperatures of plus 50 degrees Celsius, the rotocraft producer’s press office said.

Also, Russian Helicopters will hold a conference in Iran jointly with IHSRC in early September to acquaint the helicopter’s perspective buyers with the results of its trials, the specifics of operating the Ka-226T and its competitive advantages.

The Ka-226T light multirole helicopter with a coaxial rotor system has a maximum takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes and is capable of carrying up to 1 tonne of payload. The Ka-226T features unique modular design. It can easily integrate a transport module whose design allows carrying up to six persons or modules outfitted with special equipment.