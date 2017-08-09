Aviadarts contest enters final stage in China

SIPING (China), August 9. /TASS/. The final stage of the Aviadarts contest has kicked off at the Tapingchuan proving ground in China as part of the Army-2017 International Games. The crews of fighter, ground attack, bomber, long-range and army aviation have switched to final flights according to the competition’s plan, the contest’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"During the day, military pilots will practice the combat use of airborne striking means against ground targets," the press office said.

The pilots will launch rockets, deliver fire from aircraft guns and drop bombs from an altitude of over 600 meters against specific targets for each crew.

"The highest points will be given for directly hitting and destroying the target," the press office said.

The flight personnel of various aviation service arms practiced the fulfillment of three elements the other day: navigation (the passage of control points at the designated time), air reconnaissance (the visual detection of ground targets within a specified time in the designated area) and the piloting technique (pilotage maneuvers in solo and in pairs, depending on the aviation service arm).

About 40 crews of the Russian Aerospace Force are taking part in the Aviadarts-2017 international competition. The Russian crews are participating in all the competition’s eight categories, flying their organic aircraft: Su-35, Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-24M, Su-24MR, Su-25, Tu-22M3 and Il-76 planes and Ka-52, Mi-28N, Mi-35 and Mi-8 helicopters.

The teams from two countries - Russia and China - are taking part in the Aviadarts contest on China’s territory.