Over 150 aircraft to take part in Air Force day show

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. More than 150 planes and helicopters will take part in the Air Force Day show in the Patriot park near Moscow on August 12, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said on Wednesday.

The day will mark the 105th anniversary of the Russian Air Force.

"Over 150 aircraft will take part in more than two hours of demonstration flights. The air show will involve flights by nearly all types of modern strategic, military transport and tactical aviation, as well as army aviation helicopters currently in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s famous aerobatic performance display teams Strizhi (Swifts), Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), Sokoly Rossii (Russian Falcons) and Berkuts (Golden Eagles) will also take part in the show.

The show will include a flyby by Russia’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft prototype, T-50, as well as some of the WWI-and WWII-era planes.

Later in the day, the Patriot park will host the final of the tank biathlon competition and the closing ceremony of the 2017 International Army Games. This year, the games are held at 22 training grounds in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and China between July 29 and August 12. Representatives of 28 nations are taking part.