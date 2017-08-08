Ukraine plans to end deal with Russia on cooperation in military exports to third states

Two Ukrainian military killed, five wounded as gun explodes in Donetsk regionWorld August 08, 23:47
Death toll in southwest China earthquake rises to nine, 135 injuredWorld August 08, 23:44
Russian, US top military officers discuss situation in Syria, IraqRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 23:37
Moscow’s deputy mayor pours cold water on flying taxi plansBusiness & Economy August 08, 21:52
Abkhazian leader highlights substantial financial assistance from RussiaBusiness & Economy August 08, 20:10
Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this yearBusiness & Economy August 08, 18:45
First Deputy PM Shuvalov not on list of witnesses in case former economy minister — sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 18:22
Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 17:40
Latvian government backs ban on Russian language as optional for school examsSociety & Culture August 08, 17:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government plans to terminate the agreement with Russia on the procedure of cooperation in exports of military goods to third countries, according to the agenda of a Cabinet session for Wednesday.
The agreement was approved by the Ukrainian government on March 24, 2004. It was worked out by the two countries on the basis of a government agreement on military-technical cooperation between Russia and Ukraine of May 26, 1993.
In the document, the sides agreed to maintain and develop cooperation in designing and production of military goods, effect mutual deliveries and render military services. The agreement on military-technical cooperation bans selling or transferring to a third party (including foreign individuals, legal entities or international organizations) military goods and information about them without preliminary consent from their initial owner.
The aim of a new agreement was "to establish cooperation between the sides in exports of military-purpose goods (products) to third countries". The document involved military purpose products developed jointly or updated after January 1, 1992.
From March 2014, Ukraine suspended shipments of military goods to Russia, while on June 16 of the same year, President Pyotr Poroshenko fully banned cooperation with Russian in the military-industrial sphere.
On August 27, 2014, the Council for National Security and Defense instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take measures to stop exports to Russia of military goods and dual-use products with the exception of space hardware used for research and peaceful uses of outer space within the framework of international space projects.