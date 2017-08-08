Back to Main page
Ukraine plans to end deal with Russia on cooperation in military exports to third states

Military & Defense
August 08, 23:42 UTC+3 KIEV

In the document, the sides agreed to maintain and develop cooperation in designing and production of military goods, effect mutual deliveries and render military services

KIEV, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government plans to terminate the agreement with Russia on the procedure of cooperation in exports of military goods to third countries, according to the agenda of a Cabinet session for Wednesday.

The agreement was approved by the Ukrainian government on March 24, 2004. It was worked out by the two countries on the basis of a government agreement on military-technical cooperation between Russia and Ukraine of May 26, 1993.

In the document, the sides agreed to maintain and develop cooperation in designing and production of military goods, effect mutual deliveries and render military services. The agreement on military-technical cooperation bans selling or transferring to a third party (including foreign individuals, legal entities or international organizations) military goods and information about them without preliminary consent from their initial owner.

The aim of a new agreement was "to establish cooperation between the sides in exports of military-purpose goods (products) to third countries". The document involved military purpose products developed jointly or updated after January 1, 1992.

From March 2014, Ukraine suspended shipments of military goods to Russia, while on June 16 of the same year, President Pyotr Poroshenko fully banned cooperation with Russian in the military-industrial sphere.

On August 27, 2014, the Council for National Security and Defense instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take measures to stop exports to Russia of military goods and dual-use products with the exception of space hardware used for research and peaceful uses of outer space within the framework of international space projects.

