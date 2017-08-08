Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final

Military & Defense
August 08, 13:52 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

The competition’s final race will be held on August 12

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

ALABINO RANGE, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s team has won the first Tank Biathlon semifinal held as part of the 2017 International Army Games, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday.

The Russian team came in first in 1hr 36mins, the ministry said. Teams from Azerbaijan, Serbia and Kyrgyzstan also took part in the first semifinal.

The competition’s final race will be held on August 12.

This year’s Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating.

Read also

Russian servicemen win Military Rally contest at International Army Games

Russian military scouts triumph in team shooting exercise at Army Games

Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army Games

Russian scouts show best results on first day of shooting contest at Army Games

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
2
German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctions
3
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
4
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
5
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
6
Expensive and complicated: Why there will be no total switch to electric cars in Russia
7
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама