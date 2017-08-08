Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final

Soviet conquest of Mount EverestSociety & Culture August 08, 15:26
ALABINO RANGE, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s team has won the first Tank Biathlon semifinal held as part of the 2017 International Army Games, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday.
The Russian team came in first in 1hr 36mins, the ministry said. Teams from Azerbaijan, Serbia and Kyrgyzstan also took part in the first semifinal.
The competition’s final race will be held on August 12.
This year’s Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating.