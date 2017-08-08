Back to Main page
Russia’s transport facilities need additional anti-terrorist protection — FSB chief

Military & Defense
August 08, 13:24 UTC+3

The chief of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee comments on the terrorism prevention system

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia has the terrorism prevention system at the transport facilities, but additional anti-terrorist protection measures are required, Chairman of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) and Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov told a NAC meeting.

"In spite of the existing system to prevent terrorist attacks on transport facilities, the situation calls for the development of additional measures to ensure the anti-terrorist protection of the air traffic, railway and highway transport infrastructure," the NAC press service quoted Bortnikov as saying in an interview with TASS.

Bortnikov said at a NAC meeting that a terrorist threat emanating from the Islamic State international terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) and other armed gangs persists in Russia.

"The threat associated with the aspirations of international terrorist organizations, primarily ISIL (former name of IS - TASS) and the armed gangs operating in the North Caucasus region, persists," he said.

