Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race

ALABINO RANGE (Moscow Region), August 7. /TASS/. Russian tank crews are in the lead after the Tank Biathlon’s individual race at the 2017 International Army Games, the contest’s referee panel said on Monday.

"The team of the Russian Federation competing in the Tank Biathlon at the 2017 Army Games has clinched the first place in the rating of teams compiled after the Individual Race stage," a representative of the referee panel said.

Following this stage, 12 teams from Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Mongolia, Venezuela, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Iran have made it into the semifinals, he said.

The International Army Games are being held this year at 22 practice ranges of Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China on July 29 - August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in the Army Games.