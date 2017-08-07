Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race

Military & Defense
August 07, 11:31 UTC+3

Following this stage, 12 teams have made it into the semifinals

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

Gallery
9 photo

Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons

ALABINO RANGE (Moscow Region), August 7. /TASS/. Russian tank crews are in the lead after the Tank Biathlon’s individual race at the 2017 International Army Games, the contest’s referee panel said on Monday.

"The team of the Russian Federation competing in the Tank Biathlon at the 2017 Army Games has clinched the first place in the rating of teams compiled after the Individual Race stage," a representative of the referee panel said.

Following this stage, 12 teams from Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Mongolia, Venezuela, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Iran have made it into the semifinals, he said.

The International Army Games are being held this year at 22 practice ranges of Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China on July 29 - August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in the Army Games.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
2
Top diplomat says Tokyo committed to cooperation with Moscow
3
Russian and North Korean top diplomats discuss bilateral relations
4
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
5
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctions
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама