Tank Biathlon outside Moscow attracts about 40,000 spectators over weekend

ALABINO RANGE /Moscow region/, August 6. /TASS/. About 40,000 people came to the Alabino training range outside Moscow over the weekend to watch Tank Biathlon competitions, the press center of the International Army Games said on Sunday.

"About 40,000 people visited Alabino over the weekend," the press center said, adding that tens of thousands more attended the Tank Biathlon opening ceremony and came to Alabino to watch the races during the week.