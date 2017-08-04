Russian military police ready to repel terrorists’ attacks at safe zone near Damascus

Russian military police ready to repel terrorists’ attacks at safe zone near DamascusMilitary & Defense August 04, 8:39
DAMASCUS, August 4. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian military police, deployed in the southern part of the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone near the Syrian capital Damascus, are fully ready to repel a possible attack by terrorist groups, military police Capt. Alexei Polatinsky told reporters.
"The personnel is 100% ready. Twice a day, we train to repel possible attacks by terrorists," he said, adding that the checkpoints and observation zones in Eastern Ghouta can be attacked at any moment.
According to the officer, a group of nearly 350 militants from the Jabhat an-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) is based nearby and attacks everyone who approaches their positions.
An agreement on a de-escalation zone has been in effect in Eastern Ghouta, some 10 km north of Damascus, since noon July 24.