Russian troops hold drills in Abkhazia

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. About 400 Russian troops destroyed an attacking notional enemy’s armor and infantry by artillery fire at a training range in Abkhazia, spokesman for Russia’s Southern Military District Vadim Astafyev said on Thursday.

The drills involved over 70 pieces of armament and military hardware, including Grad multiple launch rocket systems and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns.

The Russian troops also employed D-30 122mm towed howitzers and Sani 120mm mortars.

"Overall, about 50 firing assignments were accomplished to destroy reconnoitered places of the amassment of the enemy’s armor and infantry at a distance of up to 7 kilometers. After each salvo, the artillery teams practiced an anti-firing maneuver by redeploying to new positions," the spokesman said.

The artillery troops operated in interaction with reconnaissance teams, signal units and operators of unmanned aerial vehicles. Target coordinates were transmitted in real time to the artillery control post from drones and Strelets command, reconnaissance and communications systems, the spokesman for the Southern Military District said.