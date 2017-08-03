Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry denies rumors of huge brawl, stabbing at Urals military unit

Military & Defense
August 03, 12:43 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Earlier, the Ura.ru online resource reported that there had been a gigantic fight in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region, involving more than 150 men

Share
1 pages in this article

YEKATERINBURG, August 3. /TASS/. Rumors of a massive drunken brawl involving melee weapons that were allegedly used at a military unit of the Central Military District in the Urals do not jibe with reality, the military district’s press service said in a news release.

Earlier, the Ura.ru online resource reported that there had been a gigantic fight in Yelan, in the Sverdlovsk Region, involving more than 150 men. According to the information, the participants in the incident were intoxicated and used knives and shanks. The source claimed that 14 military servicemen were injured in the fray.

"On August 2, there was a routine household quarrel between contract servicemen at a training center of the Central Military district that escalated into a fist-fight. Several servicemen and a junior officer who intervened to stop the fracas suffered light injuries and bruises," the press service said.

"All military personnel underwent a medical exam that same day. No instances of alcohol abuse in the training center were identified. Rumors that cold steel objects were used in the clash is a complete lie," the military district said. 

The command of the Central Military District and law enforcement agencies are pushing ahead with an investigation.

"All officials accountable will be brought to justice," the military district warned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
16
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests
2
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
3
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
4
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама