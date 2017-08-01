Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aviadarts flight competition kicks off in China on August 5

Military & Defense
August 01, 17:54 UTC+3 SIPING

The participants will perform piloting technique, air reconnaissance and navigation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

SIPING, August 1. /TASS/. The first flights of the Aviadarts 2017 competition will be held in China on August 5, Head of the Russian team’s delegation Major General Oleg Makovetsky told reporters on Tuesday.

"On August 5, the flight participants will perform piloting technique, air reconnaissance and navigation. All pilots, except for the crews of the long-range and transport aviation, are taking part in it," he said.

Gallery
16 photo

Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition

Makovetsky reiterated that on Tuesday the competition participants held the draw for targets, order of flights and the signs and places for air reconnaissance. A preliminary preparation is set for August 2, and on August 3 the main composition of the Russian and Chinese teams will perform training flights over the competition’s main range, Taipingchuan

On August 6, the pilots will carry out firings and land cargo from military transport aircraft, whereas reconnaissance aircraft will conduct visual air intelligence. The next days, the competition’s results will be summed up and the aircraft will be prepared to fly to Russia.

According to Makovetsky, visitors have been invited to the Taipingchuan Range on Wednesday and the Chinese air group "August 1" is to perform in J-10 fighters there. Makovetsky explained that the aircrews of the Russian Aerospace Forces did not participate in the competition because they were preparing for the Aerospace Forces Day.

"The closing ceremony for the Aviadarts competition in the town of Changchun is planned for August 9. The Russian planes and helicopters will leave China’s territory on August 10 and 11. The aircraft will then fly from the Far Eastern airfields to their base airfields," Makovetsky concluded.

Read also

Aviadarts-2016 flight skills competition in Crimea

Aerospace Force chief satisfied with preparations for Aviadarts competition in China

Over 30 aircraft to represent Russian aviation at Aviadarts competition in China

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
16
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Venezuelan president laughs off US sanctions against him as ‘something to be proud of’
4
Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawful
5
Moscow says Syrian de-escalation zones 'thoroughly discussed' with Tehran's envoy
6
First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route
7
Alrosa plans to sell most expensive diamond ever cut in Russia in fall
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама