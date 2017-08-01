Aviadarts flight competition kicks off in China on August 5

SIPING, August 1. /TASS/. The first flights of the Aviadarts 2017 competition will be held in China on August 5, Head of the Russian team’s delegation Major General Oleg Makovetsky told reporters on Tuesday.

"On August 5, the flight participants will perform piloting technique, air reconnaissance and navigation. All pilots, except for the crews of the long-range and transport aviation, are taking part in it," he said.

Makovetsky reiterated that on Tuesday the competition participants held the draw for targets, order of flights and the signs and places for air reconnaissance. A preliminary preparation is set for August 2, and on August 3 the main composition of the Russian and Chinese teams will perform training flights over the competition’s main range, Taipingchuan

On August 6, the pilots will carry out firings and land cargo from military transport aircraft, whereas reconnaissance aircraft will conduct visual air intelligence. The next days, the competition’s results will be summed up and the aircraft will be prepared to fly to Russia.

According to Makovetsky, visitors have been invited to the Taipingchuan Range on Wednesday and the Chinese air group "August 1" is to perform in J-10 fighters there. Makovetsky explained that the aircrews of the Russian Aerospace Forces did not participate in the competition because they were preparing for the Aerospace Forces Day.

"The closing ceremony for the Aviadarts competition in the town of Changchun is planned for August 9. The Russian planes and helicopters will leave China’s territory on August 10 and 11. The aircraft will then fly from the Far Eastern airfields to their base airfields," Makovetsky concluded.