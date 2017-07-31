Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Snap combat readiness check in Russia’s Eastern Military District involves 8,000 personnel

Military & Defense
July 31, 11:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The combat readiness check also involves more than 3,000 pieces of military equipment

Share
1 pages in this article
Mi-24 attack helicopters

Mi-24 attack helicopters

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Read also

Large-scale combat readiness check kicks off in East Siberia

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Around 8,000 military personnel, nearly 50 warplanes and helicopters, as well as more than 3,000 pieces of military equipment of Russia’s Eastern Military District are involved in the active phase of a snap combat readiness check being held at the Tsugol test range in the Transbaikal region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"During the combat readiness check, the personnel of one of the motor-rifle units of the combined-arms army deployed to the Transbaikal region marched for 150 kilometers and crossed the Onon River," the statement reads. "During the march, Mil Mi-24 attack helicopters covered military hardware," the Defense Ministry added.

The military personnel used a floating bridge installed by the unit’s engineers to get infantry combat vehicles and tanks across the Onon river.

Read also

Over 3,000 Russian, Tajik troops alerted in first joint snap check

S-300 air defense units take part in snap check in Central Russia

Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons

Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships take to sea in snap combat readiness check

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
RT reporter killed in Syrian Homs Province shelling
3
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
4
Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crews
5
Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Putin pardons two women convicted of high treason
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама