Snap combat readiness check in Russia’s Eastern Military District involves 8,000 personnel

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Around 8,000 military personnel, nearly 50 warplanes and helicopters, as well as more than 3,000 pieces of military equipment of Russia’s Eastern Military District are involved in the active phase of a snap combat readiness check being held at the Tsugol test range in the Transbaikal region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"During the combat readiness check, the personnel of one of the motor-rifle units of the combined-arms army deployed to the Transbaikal region marched for 150 kilometers and crossed the Onon River," the statement reads. "During the march, Mil Mi-24 attack helicopters covered military hardware," the Defense Ministry added.

The military personnel used a floating bridge installed by the unit’s engineers to get infantry combat vehicles and tanks across the Onon river.