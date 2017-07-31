Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aerospace Force chief satisfied with preparations for Aviadarts competition in China

Military & Defense
July 31, 9:50 UTC+3 CHANGCHUN

According to Viktor Bondarev, China has provided the Russian side with all the equipment needed to prepare planes for flights

Share
1 pages in this article

CHANGCHUN /China/, July 31. /TASS/. All the Chinese test ranges scheduled to host the Aviadarts competition during the International Army Games fully meet aviation safety requirements, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Colonel General Viktor Bondarev told reporters on Monday.

"There is not a single issue concerning security, China has provided us with all the equipment we need to prepare planes for flights," he said. "Achieving a goal at all costs is not what we need. Security comes first," the Russian Aerospace Force chief added.

Bonadrev also said he was satisfied with the way the hosts had arranged accommodation and meals for the pilots participating in the competition. Besides, a special regulation has been drawn up stipulating that Russian judges will also rank the competitors apart from Chinese judges.

Read also

Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition

"We have been abiding by this regulation," the Russian Aerospace Forces commander pointed out. "I don’t believe that anyone will be ready to participate in the contest knowing they will have to deal with cheating. The regulation defines the framework of the international competition, so we will demand that it be respected," he stressed.

China is hosting the Aviadarts competition for the first time. In 2017, pilots from Russia and China are taking part in the contest which includes eight categories that will allow participants to show their piloting skills.

The Aviadarts competition is part of the International Army Games which are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in the Games, while seven nations have sent their observers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
RT reporter killed in Syrian Homs Province shelling
3
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
4
Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crews
5
Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Putin pardons two women convicted of high treason
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама