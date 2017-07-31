Aerospace Force chief satisfied with preparations for Aviadarts competition in China

CHANGCHUN /China/, July 31. /TASS/. All the Chinese test ranges scheduled to host the Aviadarts competition during the International Army Games fully meet aviation safety requirements, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Colonel General Viktor Bondarev told reporters on Monday.

"There is not a single issue concerning security, China has provided us with all the equipment we need to prepare planes for flights," he said. "Achieving a goal at all costs is not what we need. Security comes first," the Russian Aerospace Force chief added.

Bonadrev also said he was satisfied with the way the hosts had arranged accommodation and meals for the pilots participating in the competition. Besides, a special regulation has been drawn up stipulating that Russian judges will also rank the competitors apart from Chinese judges.

"We have been abiding by this regulation," the Russian Aerospace Forces commander pointed out. "I don’t believe that anyone will be ready to participate in the contest knowing they will have to deal with cheating. The regulation defines the framework of the international competition, so we will demand that it be respected," he stressed.

China is hosting the Aviadarts competition for the first time. In 2017, pilots from Russia and China are taking part in the contest which includes eight categories that will allow participants to show their piloting skills.

The Aviadarts competition is part of the International Army Games which are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in the Games, while seven nations have sent their observers.